Telangana: Medtronic comes forward for the investment of Rs. 3000 Cr

Medtronic's, has come forward to invest in the state. An R & D Center for Medical Devices will be set up in Hyderabad with a cost of Rs.3000 crores.

The foreign companies are coming forward to invest in Telangana. With Media and entertainment giant Warner Brothers Discovery has already announced setting up its International Development Center (IDC) in Hyderabad, recently, another global leader in the production of medical devices, Medtronic's, has come forward to invest in the state. An R & D Center for Medical Devices will be set up in Hyderabad with a cost of Rs.3000 crores.

The representatives of Medtronics company met with Minister KTR, who is currently on a visit to America. After the discussions, it was announced that huge investments will be made in the state.

Minister KTR expressed happiness over the decision of Medtronics. It has been revealed on Twitter that there is no other proof that investments are flowing in with the pro-business policies being followed by the Telangana government.

Meanwhile, outside America, Medtronics is setting up the largest R&D center in Hyderabad itself.

