Telangana minister Mahmood Ali slaps Security official at Minister Birthday celebrations
Telangana Home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali allegedly slapped a security person at his minister colleague state Animal Husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav's birthday celebrations held in Hyderabad today.
Mahmood Ali extended birthday greetings to minister Talasani and waited to present a flower bouquet to the minister.
When the security man consumed more time to handover the bouquet, the Home minister was seen to slap on his face and instructed him to get the flower bouquet fast in a video which went viral on social media.
The Home minister was looking in an agitated mood for the delay in handing over the bouquet by the security man to him in the video.
Earlier, such an instance of slapping a BRS leader by Minister T Srinivas Yadav at a flyover inauguration in Hyderabad drew a strong criticism from people and finally the minister tendered unconditional apologies to the leader for hitting him .