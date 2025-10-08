Telangana ministers dispute resolved, says PCC chief Mahesh Goud

The dispute between Telangana ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Adluri Laxman has been amicably resolved following a reconciliation meeting at the residence of TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud. Ponnam offered an apology to Adluri during a breakfast meeting, putting an end to tensions between the two ministers.

Mahesh Kumar Goud, the PCC Chief, remarked that the situation had caused distress within society, noting that Adluri Laxman had been upset over remarks made by Ponnam. He characterised the incident as a familial issue and emphasised the hard work of both ministers in their political careers. Goud urged the Madiga community to support the resolution of these conflicts and called on fellow ministers to speak with caution and responsibility.

Additionally, he reaffirmed the Congress party's commitment to representing all sections of society and advancing the aspirations of its leader, Rahul Gandhi. Goud said, a recent caste survey was conducted transparently under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy and with the support of Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, while also citing three new laws that provide 42 per cent reservation for BCs.

In his comments, Minister Adluri Laxman acknowledged the resolution, stating he respects Ponnam Prabhakar but noted that the Madiga community felt hurt by his previous comments. Laxman maintained that he values his position as a minister and as a representative of his community, affirming his loyalty to the party and its principles.