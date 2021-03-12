Telangana MLC Candidates speak their minds

I am a better candidate, have vast knowledge & experience

I was habituated to preparing question papers during all my life as a teacher. But now my job is to find solutions. There will be no way when we always question. I will try to find out solution, as I am from the party which is in government. I want to ask my opponent who was MLC during the last six years what he did. Did he raise any issue of the State with the Centre? Did he bring any project to the State? There is no other option, I am a better candidate

PV is a Congressman, but why did you join TRS?

Politics is not new and chances are not new to our family. Many opportunities have come from various parties, but I remained silent. I learnt the language of silence which was one of the many languages known to my father. As far as joining TRS, we know how difficult it was to achieve Telangana.Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is the reason for Telangana becoming a reality. The TRS government is rendering a good public service and I thought it is the right time.

Why should graduates vote for you?



Public issues and public service will be my agenda. Till now, I was involved in managing college, controlling administration and taking care of students' interests. This is one world and politics is a totally different world. Many know PV Narasimha Rao's history, but it should reach the school level. As his daughter, it is my desire to make people aware about the great personality, who steered the country out of a crippling economic crisis. I have experience in education and produced many talented people for the society. I know the problems of graduates better. Hence I am seeking their first preferential votes.

How is your teaching background helping you?



This is the biggest plus point I have. I got hundreds of phone calls from my colleagues and students immediately after KCR announced my name for the MLC seat. I think god has given me the opportunity to serve my students, who are in big numbers. Being a TRS candidate is also a big advantage. My background is an added advantage.

How will you reach out to graduates?



I have an experience of 35 years in the education sector as professor/ manager of educational institutions. I have seen lakhs of graduates coming out of my educational institutions. I saw students with different mentalities every year. I know graduates more than advocates or politicians.

Who is your main rival in the election?



I don't believe in rivalry; I never see others as rivals. If someone is upset I will talk to them, but since elections are there people will decide fate of candidates. This election is of intellectuals; they should think of who they are going to get benefits from.

There is a lot of debate going on 'questioning voice'



I want to ask my opponent who was MLC during the last six years what he did. Did he raise any issue of the State with the Centre? Did he bring any project to the State? There is no other option, I am the better candidate with vast experience and personality.

My agenda is to stand by different sections of society. There is a large section of unemployed youth. There are 1.91 lakh vacancies of 4.91 sanctioned vacancies. The government says it has filled 1.3 lakh posts, but debate is wrongly poised. The State does not talk of the vacant posts. The BJP criticises the State, while its own government at Centre has imposed ban on fresh recruitment. Neither of them is serious about the issue.

What is your agenda?

My agenda is to stand by different sections of society. There is a large section of unemployed youth. As I said, there are 1.91 lakh vacancies of 4.91 sanctioned posts. This is 39 per cent of the sanctioned strength. This issue needs to be highlighted and addressed.

Govt hinted at 29% pay hike after elections to employees. How do you see it?



The employees' concern is PRC. First the commission recommended 7.5 per cent. This is nothing but pay reduction (it cannot be called pay revision). The government on the eve of the election is giving leaks. These election-eve promises lack credibility. The Centre has also given much worse PRC. Hence, the BJP has no right to talk about PRC.

The TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao had promised to regularise the contract and outsourcing employees. During the agitation, KCR said that there will not be any contract and outsourcing employees. But they are continuing. Similarly, the Centre is also continuing them. The public sector employees are also facing the problem of privatisation.

Election is regarding graduates, but issues raised pertain to Central government. How do you explain this?



When the election campaign for GHMC can be done on Central issues why not talk about the such issues in MLC elections?Did Union Minister Amit Shah campaign on water problem in Nallakunta, sewerage problem in Amberpet? When Shah talks about Central issues in GHMC elections, why can't Nageshwar talk about Central issues in MLC elections? They are linked to the State. Why is BJP running away from these questions?

You are not in ruling party. How can you solve problems of graduates?



TRS is not a ruling party at the Centre. Is it not contesting Parliament elections? The BJP is not a ruling party in the State. Should it not contest the Assembly elections?

BJP candidate says he would be a 'questioning voice.' What do you say?

Is the BJP leader questioning the hike in petrol and diesel prices? Is he questioning the contributory pension scheme? Is he questioning the scrapping of ITIR? Is he questioning the delay in providing national project status to Palamuru Ranga Reddy irrigation project? Why is he not questioning privatisation of banks? Why is he not questioning privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant when his own party MP Subramanian Swamy questioned. He says I will question, but conditions apply.

How are you reaching out to voters as campaign is expensive?



We don't pay for our campaign. We are not like political parties. People come and voluntarily work for me. About 1,000 people have applied for leave and are working for me. I am not paying them. They have come on loss of pay. About 4,000 people are working going from house to house to meet graduates on their own. I have participated in more than 75 meetings and our meetings have 99 per cent voters.