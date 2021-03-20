Telangana MLC election results gets a bit longer

Telangana MLC Election Results 2021: Efforts are on to speed up the process of counting of votes in the two graduates' constituencies. At the present pace, officials feel that it may not be possible to announce the results till late on Saturday evening. If the main candidates do not get a majority in the second preference vote, the authorities will have to take up the counting of third preference votes; which would require another 24 hours to announce the results.

In view of this, efforts are on to increase the number of counting tables as the counting for second preference votes is now in progress.

The candidates have been asked to find more agents for the purpose. Though the counting began on Wednesday, so far no party candidate could get the required majority in the MLC elections in the first preference votes.



TRS candidates P Rajeshwar Reddy from Nalgonda – Warangal- Khammam and Surabhi Vani Devi from Hyderabad – Rangareddy – Mahbubnagar Graduates' constituencies secured the highest number of first preference votes but failed to get the required votes to win the elections.

Before the start of counting of second preference votes, 14 members from Hyderabad segment and 45 members in the Nalgonda segment, who got the least votes, were eliminated. Reports say that the TRS candidates were leading in the second preference votes also.

BJP candidate N Ramchander Rao from Hyderabad was giving a tough fight to Vani Devi and independent candidate Ch Naveen Kumar was trailing behind TRS nominee with a low margin in the Nalgonda segment.