Telangana: Model schools admission test tomorrow

Highlights

The admission test for classes VI to X in Telangana State Model Schools is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday(April 16) for 2023-24 academic year in both sessions.

Hyderabad: The admission test for classes VI to X in Telangana State Model Schools is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday(April 16) for 2023-24 academic year in both sessions.

All students who applied for the test-2023 are to download the hall-tickets from the website, telanqanams.cqq.gov.in to attend the test which is scheduled on April 16. A total of 70,041 candidates have applied for the admission test for classes VI to X.

Students can download the hall-tickets two hours before the test. All students have been instructed to wear masks and maintain social distancing in view of the Covid protocol.

