Telangana model schools entrance exam date 2022-23 deferred

The date of entrance exam which will be held for getting admissions into model schools for the academic year 2022-23 in Telangana has been deferred. The exam which is scheduled to be held on April 16 and 17 is postponed to April 24.

While the exams for the Class 6 students will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, the entrance exam for Class 7 to Class 10 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. A total of 39,505 students will take part in the entrance test for Class 6 exam and 33,696 students will attend for Class 7 to Class 10 entrance exams, the officials said.

For more details, students can visit the website telanganams.cgg.gov.in.

The date of online applications for the admissions into Class 6 and from Classes 7 to 10 has ended on March 10. An amount of Rs 150 was collected for OC & EWS students and for others the fee is Rs 75.