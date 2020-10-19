Telangana: Morcha will strive to garner BC support to BJP

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha, national president Dr K Laxman said the Morcha will make all-out efforts to garner the support of the BCs to the party

He addressed medial after assuming charge as the Morcha's national president at the party's national headquarters on Monday.

Laxman said that the BCs who constitute 50 per cent of the population have been used only as vote banks by the political parties in the last 70 years. However, the Union government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first to launch several schemes for the welfare of the backward classes in line with the party's ideology of Antyodaya.

He said that the BCs have been deprived of their due in education, opportunities and political space. However, BJP is the first to take steps for the protection of rights of the backward classes and to ensure that the fruits of development reach them. He said that the Morcha will work hard to ensure that the poorer sections of BCs have access to the welfare schemes like PM Suraksha, Jeevan Jyothi, PM Awaas Yojana among others. He said the party will seek their support in the States where the BJP is not in power.

He said the Morcha will also focus on strengthening its base among the BCs in Telangana and fight against the anti-BC policies and oppression of BCs by the ruling TRS government.

He said that the ruling party in the State had included Muslims under the BC category by depriving the BCs their due even in the GHMC.

He said that BJP welcomes the State government providing fee reimbursement to the Muslims and Christians minorities. But, at the same time, it has imposed full reimbursement of a fee to the BCs only when one gets a rank below 10,000 and it is discriminatory, he added.

Similarly, scores of applications of the BCs for assistance are pending before the State BC federation. But, the State government has failed to clear the same. Further, the State government had promised to construct community buildings and the same are not realised even after five years, he said.

He said BJP is the only party in which leaders like Narendra Modi from a humble background could become the Prime Minister of the country. It is the only party which has committed to delivering social justice.

He said that he will be touring Bihar which is going to polls. The Morcha will also reach out to the BCs in West Bengal to bring the party to power in the State.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy congratulating Dr Laxman said that he was the first one from the Southern States to head the Morcha after the formation of Telangana. He said that party machinery and the OBC Morcha will make collective efforts to make BJP as an alternative political force in Telangana.

BJP national vice president D K Aruna and other senior party functionaries congratulated Dr Laxman.