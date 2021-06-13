Telangana: MP Konda Vishweswar Reddy Says He Will Campaign In Support Of Eatala Rajender

Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that he will campaign directly on behalf of former minister Eatala Rajender in the upcoming Huzurabad by-election. He alleged that TRS is trying hard to win there even after spending Rs 1,000 crore. He spoke to the reporters in Tandur in Vikarabad district on Saturday.

He also criticized TRS party heads KCR and KTR are going with dictator rule in the state. He further said that Ministers and MLAs are not able to speak independently and Eatala is removed from the party as he spoke against the party.



He made it clear that he had not yet decided which party to join and further said, he is ready to join the TRS again if the leadership is handed over to people like Minister Harish Rao. He also further criticized the government saying, while AP is ranked 3rd in sustainable development, Telangana is ranked 11th. In the Education and medicine departments, the state has been at the bottom for the last six years.



He said the TRS government is not being sincere about buying grains for farmers. He further supported journalist Raghu and said he has been exposing the TRS leaders and thus he is sent to jail.

