Telangana: Nagoba Jatara to be held from Jan 31, arrangements on

Nagoba Jatara, the second biggest tribal festival celebrated by Adivasis will begin from January 31 in Keslapur of Indravelli mandal of Adilabad district. The jatara will be held for 10 days by Mesaram clan of Gond tribes.

The people of clan have already reached Hastinamadugu on January 12 from they will fetch Godavari water in pots to purify Nagoba temple. They will reach Indravelli by January 27 and keep the water filled pots for three days before purifying the temple. The pots that are used to fill water are made by potter's family in Sirikonda village. The jatara will begin on the midnight of January 31.

The jatara also includes a ceremony called 'bheting', which incorporates new brides into the clan. The women clad in white sarees will be introduced to goddess Jangubai after which they are recognized as the full-fledge members of the clan.

In the view of people thronging to jatara from both the Telugu states, the district collector advised the devotees to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures.