Telangana: Nalgonda man dies in front of his mother suffering from breathlessness

A man suffering from breathlessness died in front of his mother here at the government hospital in Nalgonda on Saturday.

Getting into details, a man with coronavirus symptoms was admitted to a government hospital in Nalgonda on Saturday. Though he was shifted to the isolation ward, none of the doctors attended him. There is no ventilator support at the hospital. Struggling for breath, the man died in front of his mother in the hospital.

The patient's mother alleged that his son was dead due to the doctor's negligence as no one attended him since he admitted to the hospital. He would have survived had the treatment is provided on time.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media which caught the attention of the Human Rights Commission (HRC). Taking the news in the media as suo-moto, the HRC has asked the hospital management to submit a detailed report over the incident by August 21.

It also asked as to why the hospital authorities allowed the patient's mother into the isolation ward and also wondered as no doctor attended the patients in the isolation ward for three days.