Telangana New AICC incharge meets PCC leaders

Hyderabad: The newly-appointed AICC incharge of Telangana and MP, Manickam Tagore who replaced Ramachandra Khuntia on Saturday held PCC core committee meeting in Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday to draw a strategy for the ensuing elections.



The core committee meeting was attended by PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders.

The meeting which lasted till night had elaborate discussion on poll strategies to be adopted in the upcoming elections for Municipal Corporations, Dubbaka by-election, MLC polls from Graduates constituency.