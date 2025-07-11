Telangana: New Ration Card Distribution to Take Place from This Date

The date for issuing new ration cards in Telangana has been fixed. The ration card distribution program will be launched by CM Revanth Reddy in Tungaturthi on the 14th of this month.

A total of 2.4 lakh new ration cards will be distributed across the state, benefiting 11.3 lakh people. In the last six months, the government has distributed ration cards to 41 lakh people in the state. Including the upcoming distribution, the total number of ration cards will reach 94,72,422. Overall, 3.14 crore people will benefit.