Telangana: No time for officials to make changes to 10-yr-old GO

Hyderabad: Here is a one-of-its-kind classic example of how much time it takes to make a simple amendment to a government order? How bureaucracy sleeps over the issues for years.



According to sources in the Education department, the Centre had approved 1,476 Special Teacher posts for the former combined Andhra Pradesh during 2012-13.

Accordingly, the United Andhra Pradesh state government sanctioned 1,476 school assistant (special education) posts giving district wise strength. It was pegged under the Inclusive Education for Disabled at Secondary Stage (IEDSS) and also it was a 100 per cent centrally-sponsored scheme.

As per the same, the erstwhile 10 districts of Telangana in the combined AP have been allocated 616 posts. A GO for the same was issued in December 2021.

However, the appointments have landed in legal tangles as the scheme allowed school assistant appointments only for the visually and hearing impaired categories.

Taking exception to the neglect of teachers for the mentally retarded, a PIL was filed in the then Andhra Pradesh High Court. The petitioners argued that leaving the mentally-retarded amounts to violating the provisions of the Person with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act- 1995 and also the Right to Education Act, 2009.

The petitioners sought relief to include the mentally-retarded category in the appointment of 1,476 sanctioned posts of school assistants of special education.

Delivering its judgement in favour of the petitioners, the court had directed the State government of combined Andhra Pradesh to consider the petitioner's proposal of giving equal treatment to the special teachers for mentally-retarded students.

It was further directed to take a decision on the same within six weeks from the date of the communication of its order. That apart, it said, "If the government takes a decision, the GO Ms 341, dated December 21, 2012, shall also be amended suitably including the aforesaid section of specialised teachers. Till such decision is taken, the posts under this category shall not be filled up."

The Education department sources said that proposal for amending the GO following the court order has been pending with the State government since March 4, 2014. It was sent just three months ahead of the formation of the new state of Telangana. But, for reasons unknown, none of the principal secretaries' education has looked into the issue even after a lapse of eight years to take necessary action.