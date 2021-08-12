Telangana: Nomula Bhagath takes oath as Nagarjuna Sagar MLA

TRS leader Nomula Bhagath on Thursday swore in as the MLA of Nagarjuna Sagar here in the legistlative assembly. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy administered the oath to Bhagath. Ministers Jagadish Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and family members of Nomula Bhagath were present.



It is already known that Nomula Bhagath won in Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll which was held with the sudden death of Bhagath's father Nomula Narasimhaiah. Nomula Bhagath who ventured into the politics as TRS candidate won against the Congress senior leader Jana Reddy with a majority of 18,000 votes.