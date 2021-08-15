Telangana number 1 in country: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Jangaon/Hanumakonda: Telangana is the only State in the country that was providing protected drinking water to all the households, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Addressing a gathering after hoisting national flag at the 75th Independence Day celebration at Dharmakancha mini stadium in Jangaon on Sunday, he said that the State Government has ensured Godavari waters to 610 habitations in Jangaon district under Mission Bhagiratha programme with an estimated cost of Rs 830 crore.

"The government took up several developmental programmes – Palle Prakruti Vanams (483), Vaikuntadhamams (in all villages), dumping yards (281 villages) etc by spending crores of rupees under Palle Pragathi programme," Errabelli said. District Collector K Nikhila, MLA M yadagiri Reddy and ZP chairman P Sampath Reddy were among others present.

In Hanumakonda, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar hoisted the tri-colour at the Police parade Grounds. Reeling out the welfare schemes initiated by the State Government, he said that the formation of Hanumakonda district would augur well for the region. "Hanumakonda, the first Capital of the Kakatiya Dynasty, will get back its glory," he said. Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, he said that the government had strived hard in containing the pandemic. He said that nearly 4.58 lakh people (above the age of 18) in the district have received their first dose of vaccination. 1.38 lakh of them have received a second dose, he added.

Elsewhere in Kakatiya Degree College, Warangal ZP chairperson Gandra Jyothi who attended as the chief guest hoisted the national flag. After reading out the developmental activity taking place in the district, she distributed Rs 25 crore linkage loans and Rs 56.50 crore loan waiver cheques to beneficiaries.