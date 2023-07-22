  • Menu
Telangana: One injured in a fatal road accident in Kothagudem

In a fatal road accident that occurred in Kothagudem district, three lorries and an Ashok Leyland vehicle were involved in a collision, resulting in two lorries catching fire.

The accident occurred when a lorry heading towards Kothagudem stopped on the road, leading to another lorry colliding with it from behind. Subsequently, another lorry and an Ashok Leyland vehicle collided as well.

Unfortunately, the collision caused oil to leak from one of the lorry's diesel tanker leaving two lorries gutted in fire. The fire personnel upon the information swiftly arrived at the scene to bring the fire under control.

Additionally, one person sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. The full details are yet to be ascertained.

