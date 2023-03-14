Telangana: Opposition parties along with student union protest at TSPSC office, arrested

There was intense tense atmosphere near the TSPSC office as the BJYM activists and Youth Congress activists tried to lay siege to TSPSC office and protested the leak of the exam paper.



The BJP cadre started a huge agitation and BJYM activists tried to destroy TSPSC board. However, the police stopped the vehicle. BJYM workers got into an altercation with the police, which led to the scuffle. The BJYM has demanded an inquiry by the sitting judge.



On the other hand, Youth Congress also tried to besiege the TSPSC office. Youth Congress workers tried to go inside the office. The police intercepted them and took them to the station.