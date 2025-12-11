  1. Home
News

Telangana Panchayat Elections: Polling Underway with strong turnout

  • Created On:  11 Dec 2025 11:26 AM IST
Telangana Panchayat Elections: Polling Underway with strong turnout
Polling for the first phase of the Telangana Panchayat Elections is currently taking place across the state, with voters flocking to polling stations and creating a vibrant atmosphere in local villages.

Polling for the first phase of the Telangana Panchayat Elections is currently taking place across the state, with voters flocking to polling stations and creating a vibrant atmosphere in local villages. As of 9 AM, officials reported a voter turnout of 19.58 percent statewide.

Many voters, who have been working in urban areas, are returning to their native villages to exercise their right to vote. To ensure a smooth electoral process, robust security measures have been implemented to prevent any untoward incidents at the polling stations.

Election officials are closely monitoring the situation through webcasting, ensuring transparency and safety during the voting process.

