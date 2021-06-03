Telangana: Petrol prices hit the roof

Petrol Price in Telangana Today: Fuel prices hit a record high in Telangana as the petrol rate crossed Rs 100 per litre on Wednesday. The premium petrol is already being sold at Rs 103 per litre in many districts in the State and the normal petrol price per litre was reported at Rs 100.25 in Adilabad district.



Under the impact of the steady increase of crude oils in the global market, fuel prices were also revised by the Oil Marketing Companies from time to time. The VAT (Value Added Tax) collected on fuels by the state government has been increased by Rs 1 in proportionate to the crude oil prices on Wednesday morning. As a result, petrol prices increased to an all-time high in Telangana.

In Adilabad, petrol prices registered the highest in the State as the border district would have to pay some more additional tax to Maharashtra from where the local oil suppliers import the fuel. The second highest petrol price of Rs 99.45 per litre was reported in Khammam district, followed by Hyderabad (Rs 98.20) and Warangal reported Rs 97.82 per litre. The petrol prices varied from one district to other due to the different transport charges paid by oil bunks to the suppliers.

State Commercial Taxes department officials said that the variations in fuel prices are common in view of the agreement entered by oil suppliers with local dealers for transportation. Premium petrol prices had jumped to Rs 103 per litre in all districts, including Hyderabad as the government collects a little more VAT. The cost of premium petrol is always high, the officials said.

Diesel prices were also zooming up in the state by recording Rs 95.50 in Adilabad. It was sold at Rs 94.50 per litre in Khammam and in Nalgonda, the cost of diesel was Rs 93.12. It was Rs 93.08 in Hyderabad

Petrol Price in Telangana

Petrol Price Adilabad Rs 100.25/L Khammam Rs 99.45 Hyderabad Rs 98.20 Warangal Rs 97.82



Diesel Price in Telangana



Diesel Price Adilabad Rs 95.50/L Khammam Rs 94.50 Nalgonda Rs 93.12 Hyderabad Rs 93.08



