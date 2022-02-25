Telangana: PIL seeks appointment of chief, members to RERA

The Forum for Good Governance (FGG), an NGO, has filed a PIL seeking a direction to the State government to appoint chairperson and members to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority and Appellate Tribunal (RERA) as provided in Real Estate Regulation and Development Act, 2016.

Padmanabha Reddy, former IAS officer and president of the NGO, contended that the Central government had enacted the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act, 2016, which came into force on May 10, 2017. This Act was a step towards reforming the real estate sector and encourages greater transparency and accountability. The Act helps in regulation and promotion of the real estate sector and ensures sale of plots, apartments or buildings in a transparent manner and protects the interests of the purchaser.

Though the Act mandates the State government to constitute and appoint members and chairperson to the RERA Appellate Tribunal, the Telangana government had made an ad hoc arrangement by appointing an IAS officer. It has not yet appointed chairperson and members to the Appellate Tribunal. The PIL will come up before the CJ bench for hearing within a day or two.