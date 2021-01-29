Telangana: Plan to supply quality veggies to residential educational institutions

Hyderabad: Now, the Telangana government is paying special attention to the supply of quality vegetables to the residential educational institutions, run by the State BC, SC, ST and Minority welfare departments. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed all District Collectors, Welfare Secretaries and Secretaries of residential schools to ensure the supply of quality vegetables to various residential institutions.



After a direction from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to examine the possibility of supply of vegetables from Ontimamidi vegetable market to institutions in Siddipet, the Chief Secretary directed the authorities to involve the youth for procurement and supply of vegetables and if eligible, provide support for transportation using economic benefit schemes. In addition, District Collectors were directed to ensure that all educational institutions get ready to start the classes as per Covid-19 norms from February 1. The Collectors were also requested to conduct surprise inspections and review the safety arrangements in the educational institutions.