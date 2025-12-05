Telangana poised to lead India’s quantum journey: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu highlighted Telangana’s preparedness and ambition to play a central role in India’s quantum journey. He addressed an event on Thursday, organised under the aegis of the NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub, unveiling the ‘Roadmap on Transforming India into a Leading Quantum-Powered Economy’ Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Dr VK Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog; BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog; and Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog were among those who attended the launching programmes.

Dr Sridhar Babu remarked, “Quantum computing represents a turning point where technology moves beyond speed and scale and begins to solve problems once believed impossible, from drug discovery and climate modelling to national security and advanced materials.

“Telangana enters this moment with intention and preparation. We are building deep research capabilities, nurturing skilled talent, and creating pathways for industry to innovate and deploy. Our goal is not merely adoption; it is participation and leadership in shaping the quantum future.”

The roadmap positions quantum technologies as one of the most transformative forces of the century, with the potential to redefine healthcare, finance, logistics, materials, energy and national security. The document lays out clear imperatives and actionable pathways to realise this vision by leveraging the National Quantum Mission.

Dr VK Saraswat highlighted the strategic importance of quantum technologies, noting, “For India to achieve developed nation status by 2047, we must integrate quantum computing, secure communication, precision sensing, and advanced materials into key national missions and industrial sectors. With the right investments and coordination, India can secure a resilient digital future and establish a differentiated position in the global quantum landscape.”

BVR Subrahmanyam underscored the urgency of action, stating, “The coming five years will decide whether India becomes a global supplier of quantum technologies or a consumer dependent on others. By working in partnership and acting with urgency, we can reduce technology dependencies and build globally trusted platforms that reflect India’s innovation strengths.”