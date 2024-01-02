Telangana Police alerts motorists over fake websites for payment of e-challans

Telangana government has recently announced a huge discount to clear the pending challans. Taking this as an opportunity Cybercriminals have created fake websites named www.echallantspolice.in and deceiving the vehicle owners.

The police informed that payment should not be made on this site www.echallan.tspolice.gov.in/publicview and can be cleared at Paytm and Me-Seva centers.

The announced discount offer is getting huge response from motorists. This offer will continue till 10th of this month. Cyber criminals eyeing the clearance of challans are collecting challans through a fake website and looting the pockets of motorists. Officials alerted motorists through social media after identifying fake websites and warned not to go to fake websites and pay money.

Cybercrime police are working to identify those who created the fake website.