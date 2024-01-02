Live
- KSDL detergents sees a record high sales of Rs 123.42 crore in December 23
- Ankita Lokhande on SSR's death: 'Toot gaya wo kisi cheez se'
- Investment giant Fidelity cuts Musk-run X’s valuation by 71.5%
- Long queues at Petrol Pumps- No Stock boards Talks going on, Supply may resume after 6 pm
- People face hassles owing to non-availability of fuel in Punjab, Haryana
- Canadian study permit applications processed for Indians down over 40% since July 2023: Data
- What is Perihelion Day? Know all about the astronomical event when earth is closest to the sun
- School Students stun jury with their ideas to build Brand Bengaluru
- Begumpet Basti residents compalint against MLA Danam Nagender at Prajavani
- YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy clarifies on Sharmila joining Congress
Just In
Telangana Police alerts motorists over fake websites for payment of e-challans
Telangana government has recently announced a huge discount to clear the pending challans.
Telangana government has recently announced a huge discount to clear the pending challans. Taking this as an opportunity Cybercriminals have created fake websites named www.echallantspolice.in and deceiving the vehicle owners.
The police informed that payment should not be made on this site www.echallan.tspolice.gov.in/publicview and can be cleared at Paytm and Me-Seva centers.
The announced discount offer is getting huge response from motorists. This offer will continue till 10th of this month. Cyber criminals eyeing the clearance of challans are collecting challans through a fake website and looting the pockets of motorists. Officials alerted motorists through social media after identifying fake websites and warned not to go to fake websites and pay money.
Cybercrime police are working to identify those who created the fake website.