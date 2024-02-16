Telangana: Police makes extensive arrangements for Medaram Jatara

The Medaram Jatara, the largest tribal festival in Asia, attracts devotees from across Telugu states and other parts of the country. To ensure a crime-free event, the government has made extensive arrangements. The Mulugu District Superintendent of Police, Dr. Sabarish, announced that this year's festival is expected to be safe and secure.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during the festival, a special traffic wing has been appointed and a four-kilometer stretch divided into 20 sectors will be monitored. The police will be using new technology from L&T, which alerts the command control center in Medaram about any issues that may arise, enabling officials to respond promptly. In addition, 500 CCTV cameras have been installed to enhance security.

Over 500 policemen from the Crime Station (CCS) have been assigned various duties to maintain law and order. These officers have formed teams and identified crime hotspots. Measures have been implemented to ensure the safe movement of devotees, including the installation of LED screens to monitor crowds and the formation of queue lines to prevent stampedes.

To provide assistance to the public, 12 Traffic Help Centers have been set up along the route between Gattamma Temple and Medaram in Mulugu. From February 21 to 24, several VIPs and VVIPs will be visiting to offer prayers during the festival. A total of 14,000 policemen, including high-ranking officers such as two DIGs, 20 SPs, 40 to 50 ASPs, 150 DSPs, 400 Circle Inspectors (CIs), 900 Special Inspectors, and 1,000 Sub Inspectors (SIs), are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of all participants.