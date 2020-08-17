Telangana: Police rescues two farmers stranded in flood in Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad: The police with the help of the locals rescued two farmers who were struck in their farm unable to cross Aakeru vagu (stream) at Mannegudem Thanda under Dornakal Mandal in Mahabubabad district on Monday.

According to the reports, Agothu Babu and D Suriya went to their field to take back the pump set home to save it from getting washed away in the floodwaters.

On their way back, they found the stream in its full flow. With the floodwaters entering the field, the duo got hold of a tree for safety and started shouting for help. The nearby villagers who noticed their fate informed the police. Dornakal Inspector E Srinivas said that they have rescued both the farmers with the help of locals.