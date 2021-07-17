Telangana police signs MoU

Hyderabad: The State police on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Center for research on cyber intelligence and digital forensics (CRCIDF) for setting up a SHE Lab (Cyber lab).

Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy said, "The purpose of setting up the cyber lab is to prevent cybercrimes against women and children in the State. Women constitute 50 per cent of population in the State. It is a topmost priority of the government to ensure their safety. In order to ensure that each and every woman is educated about the growing number of cybercrimes, we have come up with the concept of a cyber lab."

He further said that the cyber lab will help in raising awareness amongst women and children and will also educate them to tackle cybercrime. This will be done with the help of Cyber warriors who have been specially recruited at police station levels in the State. The cyber warriors will receive a complaint directly from the victim and will act on them. The warriors working in a cyber lab are trained IT professionals and have the required expertise to tackle cybercrime.

"Cybercrimes against women have increased by seven per cent during the pandemic and by five percent against children. As we are extremely worried about the grave situation, we have decided to take up this initiative so that the cyber menace can be controlled. Moreover, it is a first of its kind initiative in the country. We are hopeful that other States will also follow the process and secure women and children in their States," he added.

DIG Sumathi said that the CRCIDF provides state-of-the-art scientific and IT-related technology related to crime investigation in the lab which acts as an R&D centre. "The cyber lab works on cyber-based harassment, domestic violence, NRI cases,human trafficking, child sexual abuse, and child pornography," she added.

Meanwhile, Additional DG (women's security) Swati Lakra noted that cybercrime against women and children has been rising. This is the reason we have also started taking complaints on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The cyber lab will be monitoring all the social media websites and if any complaint is received through social media, then they will also be addressed, she expressed.