Telangana Police Urge Centre for Continued Support in Fight Against Left-Wing Extremism

Hyderabad: Telangana police officials have requested the central government to extend further assistance in their fight against Left-wing extremism (LWE). They emphasized the need for generous deployment of forces and allocation of funds, warning that any complacency could lead to future challenges, despite the current situation being under control.

Over the years, the central government has provided special assistance to Maoist-affected districts, including the deployment of central forces and funds for infrastructure such as police stations, roads, schools, and cell towers. In a high-level meeting in Delhi on Monday, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also participated, discussing various issues related to LWE in the state.

Telangana shares a border with the Maoist stronghold of Dandakaranya in Chhattisgarh, posing a continuous risk. Although the situation in Telangana has improved, the police maintain constant surveillance to prevent Maoists from crossing the border. However, the central government has been gradually reducing its support, recently removing several Telangana districts from the list of Maoist-affected areas and considering relocating CRPF battalions stationed along the border to other states.

With the possibility of Maoists infiltrating Telangana due to increasing pressure from security forces in Chhattisgarh, the Telangana police have stressed the need for continued central forces along the border. During the meeting, Telangana officials presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation, outlining the importance of surveillance, intelligence gathering, field operations, and the cooperation of locals in combating extremism. They urged the Centre to provide continued assistance to ensure lasting success in the fight against LWE, particularly as the central government aims to eliminate LWE by March 2026.