U19 WORLD CUP 2026 : India clinch 6th title with 100-run victory

Harare: Cricket's latest wunderkind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played arguably the most breathtaking knock in the history of U-19 World Cup to fire India to a record-extending sixth title with a 100-run drubbing of England in the summit clash here on Friday.

Sooryavanshi's 80-ball 175, which comprised a record 15 sixes and as many fours, propelled India to an imposing 411 for 9 after England opted to bowl first. Bruised and battered following Sooryavanshi's brutal onslaught, England's innings ended at 311 in 40.2 overs.