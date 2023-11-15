Telangana Polls: ECI announces distribution of voter slips from today

Hyderabad: Telangana assembly election process is in full swing. The election officials said that the distribution of voter slips will be started in the state from Wednesday. The ECI officials said that this process will continue till November 23. Polling will be held across the state on November 30. The EC has announced that the counting will take place on the December 3 and the results will be announced.



Along with Telangana, elections are being held in the states of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Polling has already been completed in Mizoram. The first phase of polling has been completed in Chhattisgarh.

The Election Commission has released the final voter list. Telangana has a total of 3,26,18,205 voters, including 1,62,98,418 male, 1,63,01,705 female and 2,676 third gender voters. There are 15,406 service voters and 2,944 overseas voters. While there are 9,99,667 youth voters across the state, 90 per cent of them will exercise their right to vote for the first time in this election.

While the nomination filing deadline has already ended in the state, the withdrawal deadline will also end on Wednesday. After scrutiny, the EC officials announced that 4,798 nominations in the assembly election circle were as per the norms. In this, CM KCR's constituency Gajwel has the highest number of 86 people who have nominated and stood in the ring. Only seven candidates are contesting in Narayana Peta, the lowest. There are 67 people in Medchal, 58 people in Kamareddy and 15 people in Kodangal.