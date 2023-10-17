Live
Just In
Telangana polls: Election related seizures crosses Rs 100 crore
Hyderabad: The election related seizures in Telangana crossed Rs 100 crore ever since the model code of conduct came into force in the state on October 9.
A total of Rs 58.96 crore in cash, 64.2 kg gold, 400 kg silver, and a 42.203 carat diamond, besides liquor worth over Rs 6.64 crore, ganja valued at Rs 2.97 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 6.89 crore were seized, according to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Monday.
From October 9 (when the schedule for the Telangana Assembly elections was announced) till October 16, the total cumulative seizures by law enforcement agencies is valued at over Rs 109.11 crore, it said. The state goes to the polls on November 30. Police and other enforcement agencies have intensified their statewide enforcement efforts against illicit money, drugs, liquor, freebies and other inducements and have been carrying out checking of vehicles among other measures.