Telangana: Pregnant woman loses husband, in-laws to COVID-19 in Warangal

In an unimaginable loss, a pregnant woman lost her husband and in-laws to the deadly coronavirus here at Warangal. In a span of one week, three people from the same family succumbed to the virus.

Getting into details, the woman who works in a private firm tied the knot with her colleague in love marriage. As the couple was expecting their first child, the woman's husband got admitted to MGM hospital on July 2 with high fever and later tested positive for coronavirus. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

In the meantime, the woman's father-in-law was also found to have contracted the virus and admitted to MGM hospital and later succumbed to the virus last week. Depressed over his death, the woman's mother-in-law died on the next day.

The woman who was upset with the death of in-laws has suffered another shock with her husband's death who died in the hospital while undergoing treatment. A pall of gloom descended in the village with the death of three people from the same family.

Warangal is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases with the district itself recording 51 cases on Friday.