Telangana: Procession of Khairatabad Ganesh idol begins in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad city is all set to witness large-scale immersions of Ganesha idols today. As part of this, the famous Khairatabad Ganesh idol procession started on Sunday morning. The organizers have put Ganesha on a specially designed trolley and started the event in grand style. The idol was loaded on a trolley brought from Vijayawada and the welding works were completed till morning.



The procession will be carried out from Khairatabad to Hussain Sagar and will be immersed at Crane No. 4. Meanwhile, the police have set up heavy security for the ongoing large-scale immersion of idols in the city and diverted the traffic in the routes where the procession will continue. Barricades were set up along the main roads and streets in the respective areas.

On the other hand, the procession of Balapur Ganesh continued amidst the bhajan group songs and drumbeats. After the procession, a laddu auction has been held wherein Marri Shashank Reddy has bagged the Balapur Ganesh laddu for Rs. 18,90,000.