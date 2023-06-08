Telangana put growth on fast-track: KTR

Mulugu: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao transformed barren lands of Telangana into arable fertile land, IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao said, addressing a gathering in Mulugu on Wednesday. Referring to Dasaradhi Krishnamacharyulu’s immortal line ‘Naa Telangana Koti Ratanala Veena’, KTR said that KCR made the State even more prosperous by turning one-and-a-half-crore acres into green fields.

“Women used to greet the people’s representatives with empty pots in the undivided Andhra Pradesh; however, KCR changed the scenario completely,” KTR said, recalling the drinking water woes. The Congress needs to tell what it was doing for the welfare of the farmers in Chhattisgarh where it’s in power, the IT minister pointed out. The Chhattisgarh government procures only 12 quintals per acre from their farmers at a low price compared to Telangana, KTR explained.

The government is ready to distribute nearly 17,000 acres to Podu farmers in Mulugu constituency, he said. Earlier, people were scared of State-run hospitals, but KCR created a sense of trust in them. The number of institutional deliveries increased to 80 per cent from a meager 34 per cent in Mulugu district. The number of waterborne diseases also decreased significantly, he added. The government also sanctioned a medical college for Mulugu, he noted.

“The government also included Mulugu district on a pilot basis in the Health Profile initiative. The health profile cards would be of immense help in availing healthcare services in the government hospitals,” KTR said. He said that the government will take a favourable action for the creation of Mallampally mandal.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that KCR was instrumental in developing Mulugu district. The government was supplying drinking water to each and every thanda in the district, he said. The people in neighbouring Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have been facing water woes and power outages; it’s the other way around in Telangana, Errabelli said.

Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said that even though the State has acquired 334 acres for the tribal university in Mulugu, the Centre seems to be nonchalant in starting the varsity. The Centre also ignored the demand of national status to Sammakka Saralamma jatara in Medaram, said to be the largest tribal fair in Asia, Rathod said.

Later, KTR visited UNESCO World Heritage Site Ramappa Temple of Kakatiya times at Palampet, and offered prayers to the presiding deity – Rudreshwara Swamy. Later, he launched irrigation day fetes as part of decennial Telangana Formation Day celebrations.

During his visit, KTR laid foundation stones for various development works worth Rs 150 crore including the construction of integrated district offices complex (IDOC), the superintendent of police office, a digital library, a model bus station and the Sant Sevalal building. KTR also inaugurated buildings for five model police stations, virtually.