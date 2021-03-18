Telangana: Rajagopal Reddy claims BJP offered Sagar ticket

Hyderabad: Munugodu Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Wednesday created a flutter when he said that BJP offered a party ticket to him to contest the by-election to Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency.

Reddy asserted that his party leader and contestant K Jana Reddy would get third place if he enters the fray on BJP ticket.

He told newsmen that the BJP had asked him to quit the MLA post and fight the by-elections. The Congress legislator has been trying to switch loyalties to BJP since a year.

Not disclosing the names of BJP leaders who were in touch with him, Reddy said the BJP was the only alternative to defeat the TRS in the coming elections. He expressed unhappiness over the Telangana Congress leadership not taking up agitations against the TRS government.