Telangana records 147 new corona positive cases, 1 death

Telangana recorded 147 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one death until 8 pm on Tuesday taking the total toll to 2,93,737 while the death toll rose to 1,593. While the recovery cases went up to 2,88,325 with 399 recoveries in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 2,819 active cases out of which 1,295 are in home or isolation.

Around 16,486 tests were conducted between Monday and Tuesday including 7,253 on primary contacts and 1,978 on secondary contacts. And the results of 147 turned positive and the reports of 228 are awaited. So far, 77,28,296 tests have been conducted since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 32 from GHMC, 12 from Rangareddy, 9 each from Karimnagar and Sangareddy, 8 each from Medchal Malkajgiri and Warangal Urban, 6 each from Jagtial and Medak, 5 each from Adilabad and Kamareddy, 4 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Jangaon and Peddapalli, 3 each from Mulugu, Khammam and Nagarkurnool, 2 each from Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet and Warangal Rural, one each from Yadadri Bhongir and Mahabubabad, zero cases from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Komarambheem Asifabad, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Suryapet, Vikarabad and Wanaparthy.