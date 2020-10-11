Telangana records 1,717 positive cases, 5 deaths in single day

Telangana on Sunday recorded 1,717 coronavirus positive cases pushing the overall count to 2,12,063 while the death toll touched 1,222 with five new deaths.

However, the recoveries are on the rise in the state for the past few days totalling the recovery count to 1,85,128. In the last 24 hours, 2,103 persons were cured of the deadly virus. At present, there are 25,713 active cases in Telangana of which 21,209 are in home-quarantine.

On Saturday, around 46,657 samples were tested of which 20,529 are of primary contacts and 5,598 are on secondary contacts. While the results of 1,717 came positive, the reports of 1,093 are awaited.

The positive cases registered across the state include 276 from GHMC, 132 from Rangareddy, 131 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 104 from Karimnagar, 101 from Nalgonda, 87 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 85 from Siddipet, 82 from Khammam, 59 each from Warangal urban and Sangareddy, 57 from Suryapet, 53 from Nizamabad, 49 from Mahabubnagar, 34 from Kamareddy, 32 from Mahabubabad, 28 from Peddapalli, 27 from Yadadri Bhongir, 26 from Nagarkurnool, 23 from Warangal Rural, 22 from Rajanna Sircilla, 21 from Wanaparthy, 20 from Narayanpet, 19 each from Nirmal and Mulugu, 18 from Vikarabad, 16 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 15 from Bhupalpalli, 14 from Komarambheem Asifabad.