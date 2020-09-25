Telangana reports 2,381 corona positive cases, 10 deaths

Telangana on Friday registered 2,381 coronavirus positive cases taking the total number of cases to 1,81,627 while the total fatality count went up to 1080 with 10 persons dying of virus in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 2,021 persons have been recovered from the virus in a single day. The total number of recoveries in the state reached 1,50,160.

As many as 386 positive cases were reported from GHMC followed by 227 from Rangareddy, 193 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 132 from Nalgonda, 119 from Karimnagar, 97 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 86 from Siddipet, 84 from Khammam, 83 from Warangal Urban, 78 from Suryapet, 70 from Rajanna Sircilla, 69 from Nizamabad, 68 from Mahabubabad, 67 from Nagarkurnool, 58 each from Wanaparthy and Kamareddy, 52 from Yadadri-Bhongir, 51 from Jagtial, 50 from Sangareddy, 43 from Nirmal, 42 from Mahabubnagar, 39 from Medak, 31 from Peddapalli, 29 from 25 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 24 from Warangal Rural, 23 from Vikarabad, 19 from Jayashankar Bhupalapally, 15 each from Mulugu and Adilabad, 12 from Narayanpet.

Around 57,621 samples were tested by the government in the last hours that include 25,353 samples of primary contacts and 6,914 from secondary contacts. Out of total tests, the result of 2,381 samples came positive and the remaining 1,659 results are pending. So far, 27,441,836 samples have been tested by the government in the state.