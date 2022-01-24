Telangana reports 3,603 Covid cases & 1 death

Hyderabad: The State reported 3,603 Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 7,34,815 cases and one death due to the infection on Sunday with 93,397 tests conducted.

According to the State Public Health Department bulletin 2,707 recovered and the death toll stands at 4,072.

The majority of the infections were registered in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits (1,421) followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri (308) and Ranga Reddy (262). The State also administered 2,10,952 vaccines, of which 36,415 were first doses given to teenagers as well as adults. 1,69,866 second doses and 4,671 precautionary doses were given to the eligible people including front line workers and 60 plus with comorbidities.

About 1,112 beds are occupied in the State, 804 people are in ICU and 1,291 are on oxygen support.