Telangana reports highest single day toll of 29

Telangana on Friday reported 29 coronavirus deaths, the highest single day toll since the pandemic broke out in the state in March last year. A total of 6,206 new positive cases were reported today.

In Telangana, the number of active cases crossed 50,000 mark. At present, there are 52,726 active cases.

Meanwhile, the cases in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits reached 1,005. Cases from districts like Medchal Malkajgiri (502), Nizamabad (406), Rangareddy (373) totalled to another 1000 cases. A total of 23 districts reported cases of more than 100.

So far, the state reported 3,79,494 cases and the fatality count touched 1,928. On Friday, 3,052 recoveries were reported with the total recovery count going up to 3,24,840.