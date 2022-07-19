Telangana reports new 540 Covid cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana State on Monday recorded 540 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 8,10,318.

Hyderabad recorded the highest number of cases with 263, followed by Ranga Reddy (50) and Medchal Malkajgiri (34).

The health department bulletin informed that around 708 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,01,726.

The recovery rate stood at 98.94 per cent. No fresh death reported due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 25,585 samples were tested on Monday.

The number of active cases was 4,481.