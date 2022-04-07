Telangana: Revanth Reddy house arrested amid protests against hike in electricity charges

The police on Thursday have house arreste several Telangana Congress leaders in Hyderabad who called on for the protests against the hike in electricity charges and fuel prices in the state. TPCC president Revanth Reddy and party state working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, senior leaders Shabbir Ali, Mallu Ravi, Dasoju Shravan, Harkara Venugopal, Bakka Judson and Nagesh Mudiraj were house arrested.



The TPCC president Revanth Reddy said yesterday that Congress would fight untill the government reduces fuel prices, electricity charges and procurement of paddy. Police have taken precautionary measures in this regard following his call for the siege of Vidyut Soudha and Civil Supplies Bhavan today.



Police were deployed in large numbers at his residence in Jubilee Hills in the wake of the Revanth House arrest.