Telangana Rising: Revanth calls for collective efforts in development of State

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has invited Indians residing in Japan to invest in Telangana to promote large-scale industrial development and generate employment opportunities in the state. He also urged the Telugu community living in Japan to take active part in the state's progress and share their ideas with the government.

Addressing the Telugu diaspora in Japan, Reddy outlined his vision for key developmental initiatives in Telangana. He alleged that certain political forces within the state were obstructing government-led programmes aimed at progress. Citing the example of the Musi River rejuvenation project, which seeks to restore the heavily polluted river, he said, along with the expansion of the Metro Rail network, the development of the Regional Ring Road, and the construction of radial roads in Hyderabad, these projects are vital for Telangana’s growth. However, he accused the Opposition parties of politicising these initiatives and creating unnecessary roadblocks.

Highlighting Telangana's geographical limitations as a landlocked state, the Chief Minister said the government plans to establish a ‘Dry Port’ with dedicated highway and railway connectivity to the Machilipatnam Port in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. He emphasized that Telangana must “compete with the world” to achieve significant progress. Reddy also spoke about his visit to the Sumida Riverfront in Tokyo, which flows through the heart of the city and draws large numbers of tourists.

He noted how the construction of a long flyover alongside the river, along with elevated corridors and modern infrastructure, has transformed the city’s landscape. Commenting on the severe air pollution levels in Delhi, which have at times forced the closure of educational institutions, Reddy stressed the need for Telangana to learn from such challenges and take proactive steps to avoid similar environmental issues.