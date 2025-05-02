Telangana Rolls Out Heatwave Action Plan 2025

Telangana government today rolled out its official Heatwave Action Plan (HAP) 2025, focusing on localized risk mapping and mandal-level interventions across the state. Minister P. Srinivas Reddy released the report, which includes a full-fledged heat stress and vulnerability assessment for all 33 districts.

The state, which had earlier classified heatwave as a state-specific disaster, has now detailed the plan to identify high-risk zones and implement preventive strategies to reduce the impact of rising temperatures.

As part of the HAP 2025, a comprehensive Heatwave Vulnerability Map has been prepared by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). The map classifies all mandals based on historical heatwave data and population exposure over the past several years.

Mandal-Wise Heatwave Exposure Classification:

1. Severe – ≥4 years of severe heatwaves & ≥6 years of heatwave exposure (6 mandals, 4.98 lakh people)

2. Critical – >2 years of severe and >4 years of heatwave conditions (106 mandals, 50.64 lakh people)

3. Semi-Critical – ≥1 year severe, >1 year heatwave incidence (189 mandals, 106.19 lakh people)

4. Vigilant – No severe years, but ≥1 year of general heatwave exposure (287 mandals, 178.53 lakh people)

5. Safe – Zero heatwave events recorded (24 mandals, 9.86 lakh people)

The state capital Hyderabad and surrounding urban mandals fall under the "Vigilant" and “Safe” categories. Most Hyderabad mandals show no severe heatwave occurrences, though some areas have faced non-severe heatwave events in isolated years. A few southern and southwestern fringes near Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri are marked in the safe zone, with no heatwave impact noted.

Heat-sensitive mandals with severe and critical risk are mainly concentrated in north, east, and southeastern Telangana, notably across Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Bhadradri Kothagudem. These areas have witnessed repeated high-temperature spells over recent years.