Just In
Telangana: Rs 603 cr seized; CEO says 20,301 plaints resolved
Highlights
The security personnel have so far seized Rs 603 crore in the run-up to the State Assembly elections.
According to the EC officials, Rs.214 crores have been seized, along with liquor worth Rs.96 crore. Drugs and other intoxicants valued at Rs.34 crore have also been confiscated.
Items like gold and silver worth Rs.179 crore, rice, sarees and mobiles valued at Rs.78 crore have been seized. Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer said in a statement that 5,183 complaints have been received through the Sea Whistle app. Of the 20,670 complaints received by the National Grievance Redressal Service, 20,301 were resolved.
