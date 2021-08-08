Telangana: RS Praveen Kumar to join Bahujan Samaj Party today in Nalgonda

Former IPS officer and Secretary to Social welfare Gurukulas in Telangana R.S. Praveen Kumar will officially join the Bahujan Samaj Party at 4 pm on Sunday. Praveen will join the party in the presence of BSP leaders at the Rajyadhikara Sankalpa Sabha being set up in Nalgonda. It seems that a large number of people will attend this public meeting.



BSP state leaders and Swaeroes representatives made extensive arrangements for the meeting. Former IPS RS Praveen Kumar has made a name for himself as an Encounter Specialist in the Telugu States and garnered huge name and fame by running government Gurukuls schools and colleges efficiently and resigned recently.



He said he had not joined any political party in the order and had resigned to make himself available to the weaker sections of the people.



The public meeting will be held in Nalgonda on Sunday and the district leaders are making arrangements on a large scale. Bahujan Samaj Party District In-Charge and RS Praveen Kumar Political Sankalpa Sabha Convener Pudari Saidulu is overseeing the arrangements. BSP National Coordinator and Rajya Sabha member Ranji Gautam will be the chief guest at the meeting. Similarly, in-charges and BSP leaders from the districts will also be present at the meeting.





