Telangana: RSI died after his firearm misfired in Bhadradri district
An RSI died on the spot when his firearm was misfired in Kothagudem District on wee hours of Wednesday.
According to District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, the police were conducting combing operations at Chennapuram forest area under Cherla Police station limits.
During the search operation, RSI Aditya's AK 47 was misfired killing him on spot. He was 25 years old and not married. The police shifted his body to Government Area Hospital at Bhadrachalam for postmortem.
