Live
- Rapper Cardi B Announces Pregnancy with Stefon Diggs, Baby No. 4 on the Way
- Tripura CM calls for respect for sanitation workers
- Trump, Vance and Other Leaders to Address Sunday Stadium Event Honoring Charlie Kirk
- SEBI plans to allow banks, insurers, pension funds, FPIs in commodity derivatives
- Former US NSA calls India 'proud and strong', criticises Trump’s India strategy
- India’s IT services firms to grow 6-7 pc in FY27 in AI era: Report
- GST rate cuts to result in Rs 2 lakh crore saving for consumers: Sitharaman
- The Future Of Renewable Energy In India
- Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary with Promise to ‘Find Each Other in Every Lifetime’
- World Athletics C'ships: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for men's javelin final with first-attempt 84.85m
Telangana RTC Recruitment 2025: 1,743 Driver & Shramik Jobs, Apply Online
Highlights
Telangana Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) invites online applications for 1,743 posts in TGSRTC, including 1,000 drivers and 743 Shramiks. Apply from 8th Oct to 28th Oct 2025. Check eligibility and district-wise vacancies.
The Telangana Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced 1,743 jobs in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).
There are 1,000 driver posts with a salary of ₹20,960–60,080. 743 Shramik posts have a salary of ₹16,550–45,030.
Applications are online only at http://www.tgprb.in. The portal opens at 8 AM on 8th October 2025 and closes at 5 PM on 28th October 2025.
Candidates must check eligibility before applying. Only eligible candidates can apply.
Driver vacancies are spread across all Telangana districts, with some posts reserved for local candidates under Limited Recruitment (LR).
For full details, visit the TSLPRB website.
Next Story