Telangana RTC Recruitment 2025: 1,743 Driver & Shramik Jobs, Apply Online

Telangana RTC Recruitment 2025: 1,743 Driver & Shramik Jobs, Apply Online
Telangana RTC Recruitment 2025: 1,743 Driver & Shramik Jobs, Apply Online

Highlights

Telangana Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) invites online applications for 1,743 posts in TGSRTC, including 1,000 drivers and 743 Shramiks. Apply from 8th Oct to 28th Oct 2025. Check eligibility and district-wise vacancies.

The Telangana Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced 1,743 jobs in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

There are 1,000 driver posts with a salary of ₹20,960–60,080. 743 Shramik posts have a salary of ₹16,550–45,030.

Applications are online only at http://www.tgprb.in. The portal opens at 8 AM on 8th October 2025 and closes at 5 PM on 28th October 2025.

Candidates must check eligibility before applying. Only eligible candidates can apply.

Driver vacancies are spread across all Telangana districts, with some posts reserved for local candidates under Limited Recruitment (LR).

For full details, visit the TSLPRB website.

