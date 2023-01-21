Telangana: Rules relaxed for pregnant women, lactating mothers

Hyderabad: The State government has relaxed rules for pregnant and lactating mothers who are appearing for competitive exams in recruitment of posts in the police department.

The government allowed pregnant / recently delivered mothers, as a one-time opportunity, to appear in the final written examination.

" A written undertaking (in the enclosed proforma) that they would participate in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) within one month from the date of publication of result of the final written examination, If they qualify in the final written test ", Telangana State Police Recruitment Board chairman V V Srinivas Rao said in a statement. They should also submit bona fide medical certificates on or before January 31 this year .

He said all eligible candidates who are pregnant / recently delivered and not attended the physical tests are advised to submit representations along with an undertaking (given in the prescribed proforma in Annexure-A) and medical certificate of gestation period (for candidates who are pregnant) or certificate of giving birth to a child (for candidates of postpartum) from the concerned hospitals.

"This is applicable only to those candidates who have qualified in the preliminary written test(s) and submitted in Part-II applications online. All candidates who have approached the High Court earlier, got orders individually and submitted representations in this office shall also submit fresh representations along with the written undertaking and medical certificates", the statement said.