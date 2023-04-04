Telangana: Sabitha Indra Reddy gives directions to officials on smooth conduction of SSC exams

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has given several instructions to the officials of various departments regarding the conduct of class 10 exams. She said officers and teachers should work responsibly and advised to work in coordination considering the future of 4.95 lakh students. The minister asked the students who are writing the exams not to get confused and to write the exams well.



Minister Sabita Indra Reddy inquired over the incident where the Hindi question paper in Warangal District has gone viral in WhatsApp. The Minister has issued instructions to the DEOs of Warangal and Hanumakonda to file a complaint with the Hanamkonda Commissioner of Police to establish the facts. Warangal DEO Vasanthi complained to the CP to this extent.



The police have registered a case and are investigating. The CP said that the police are investigating from which school the Hindi question paper came out.